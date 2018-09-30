Image caption Thousands of runners set off from George Square on Sunday morning

An estimated 30,000 people have been taking part in this weekend's Great Scottish Run events in Glasgow.

World-class athletes joined thousands more amateur runners who are raising money for charity.

Several thousand runners had already taken part in "Super Saturday" junior and family events.

The brother of Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison, who died this year, completed the half marathon to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Double Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes started this year's 10k from George Square.

Adam Craig from Edinburgh Athletic Club was first over the line in the 10k, while Gemma Steel won the women's race.

Image copyright Great Scottish Run Image caption Chris Thompson won the half marathon for the second year in a row

In the half marathon Chris Thompson was the fastest runner for the second year in a row.

Image copyright Great Scottish Run Image caption Elite runners Mare Dibaba, Rose Chelimo and Alia Gray were the fastest women in the half marathon

In the women's half marathon Olympic bronze medallist Mare Dibaba held off a strong challenge from 2017 World Athletics Championship marathon gold medallist Rose Chelimo.

Grant Hutchison said he was inspired to take part in the half marathon by the memory of his brother Scott, who was the lead singer in the band Frightened Rabbit.

Scott's body was found near the Forth Road Bridge in May. He was 36.

'Good music'

Grant said that Scott had suffered from mental health issues, including depression, for much of his life. He said he wanted to raise awareness about the challenges faced by those with similar problems.

Speaking during the race Grant said: "It's tough but I'm taking inspiration from the reason I'm running."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Grant Hutchison ran to raise awareness of mental health problems

Reaching for a necklace bearing a cross around his neck, he added: "You know I've got Scott with me here as well so it's hard, but yeah, I'm listening some good music that's reminding me of him and raising awareness for mental health all round as well."

Among those taking part in the Family Mile on Saturday were the Rich family, whose two young daughters Nicole and Jessica have Batten disease, an incurable and terminal genetic condition.

There was a loud cheer from onlookers as six-year-old Nicole crossed the finish line.

Kieran Allen, a 10-year-old who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, also completed his challenge alongside his family.