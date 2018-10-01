Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in a lane behind Fernbank Street in Springburn

A 27-year-old man has been stabbed in the street in what police in Glasgow described as a "completely random and unprovoked attack".

The assault happened in a lane behind Fernbank Street in Springburn at about 01:10 on Sunday.

The victim was stabbed in the side by a man wearing a dark hooded top who then ran off towards Springburn Road.

The injured man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where his condition is described as stable.

Det Con Greg Turnbull, from Maryhill CID, said: "This appears to have been a completely random and unprovoked attack and it is vital that we trace the despicable individual responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Fernbank Street and Springburn Road in the early hours of Sunday morning and may have noticed a man wearing a dark hooded top, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch."