Image copyright Google Image caption A body was reported under a footbridge on the southbound M74

Police believe the body of a man found on the M74 near Larkhall on Sunday is that of a 38-year-old man from the town.

Officers had appealed for help to identify the body which was seen under a footbridge on the southbound carriageway on Sunday night.

Formal identification is yet to take place however the family of the 38 year-old have been informed.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.