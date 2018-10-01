Body found on M74 believed to be Larkhall man
- 1 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police believe the body of a man found on the M74 near Larkhall on Sunday is that of a 38-year-old man from the town.
Officers had appealed for help to identify the body which was seen under a footbridge on the southbound carriageway on Sunday night.
Formal identification is yet to take place however the family of the 38 year-old have been informed.
Police are not treating the death as suspicious.