Image copyright Watchtower media Image caption Kelly Anne Kerr has been jailed for 39 months

A Paisley woman has been jailed after supplying heroin to her brother while he was on day release from prison to attend a family funeral.

Kelly Anne Kerr hid drugs in a Kinder egg and passed it to Kieran Kerr while giving him a hug outside St Ninian's Parish Church in Paisley.

He was serving a jail term for possessing heroin, but had arrived from Perth Prison in handcuffs for their brother Barry John's service.

She has been sentenced to 39 months.

The drugs were stashed inside the egg toy that Kelly Anne, 39, slipped into 26-year-old Kieran's waistband while giving him a cuddle as he was taken out of the prison van at the church.

But officers spotted her attempts to conceal the drugs under his clothes and took him back to jail, meaning he missed the funeral service.

The details emerged when Kelly Anne appeared in the dock at Paisley Sheriff Court.

'No physical contact'

She was due to go on trial facing three charges - supplying brother Kieran with heroin, cannabis resin and buprenorphine tablets while he was in G4S Custody on 12 March this year.

She pleaded guilty to supplying him with heroin and the other two charges were dropped.

Procurator fiscal depute David McDonald said: "On the date in question G4S officers attended HMP Perth to convey Mr Kieran Kerr to St Ninian's Parish Church for the funeral of his brother, Barry Kerr.

"When he exited the vehicle a number of family members approached him and the G4S officers stated nobody was to have any physical contact with Kieran Kerr.

"The now accused approached Kieran Kerr and put her hands round his waist."

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened outside St Ninian's Parish Church in Paisley

They spotted Kelly Anne lifting Kieran's jacket and placing something inside his waistband, recovering a Kinder egg capsule containing 6.79g of heroin - worth £350 if divided in to £10 deals.

They immediately put Kieran back in the custody van and took him back to the prison - meaning he missed the funeral service - then alerted the police.

Defence solicitor James Arrol said Kelly Anne "wasn't thinking straight" at the time as she was dealing with grief from both the death of her brother and mother, who had died last October.

'Complete chaos'

He said Kieran was serving a jail term for heroin possession at the time and planned to use it for his own personal use within the jail.

He added: "She is so upset at the fact this occurred at her brother's funeral - it haunts her."

Sheriff David Pender jailed Kelly Anne for more than three years.

As he jailed her, he said: "This is a very serious offence.

"Drugs in prison cause major difficulties for the prison authorities and if £350 of drugs had got in to the prison it could've caused complete chaos.

"He [Kieran Kerr] may have used it to his advantage and passed it to others and to his pals."