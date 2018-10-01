Image copyright Facebook/ BBC Image caption Jeanna Maher was found dead in her house in Dewar Drive, Drumchapel

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife.

Peter Maher, 57, is accused of killing 51-year-old Jeanna Maher at her home at Dewar Drive, Drumchapel, on 26 September.

It is claimed he bound her wrists and ankles with an unknown ligature, and repeatedly struck her on the head and a body with an unknown implement.

Mr Maher, from Drumchapel, appeared in private yesterday at Glasgow Sheriff Court where he made no plea.

He was remanded in custody and will appear again next week for a full committal hearing.