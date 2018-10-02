Man charged after pensioner's death in Oban
- 2 October 2018
A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 73-old-man in Oban.
Police were called to reports of an "altercation" in the town's Columba Court at about 09:40 on Monday.
The pensioner was taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital but died shortly afterwards. The arrested man is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court later.
Police Scotland confirmed the death was being treated as suspicious.