Fire appliance crashes at busy Glasgow junction
- 3 October 2018
A fire appliance has been involved in a collision at a busy junction in Glasgow.
The crash took place before 08:00, at the junction of Govan Road and Golspie Street.
A white car has been badly damaged in the collision and the fire service vehicle has come to rest against barriers at a pedestrian crossing.
There are no reports of any injuries in the incident.