Image caption Margaret Fleming's father died when she was 14

A court has heard that a couple accused of Margaret Fleming's murder had been named as her carers in her late father's will.

Jean McSherry had been due to marry Margaret's father but he died from cancer in October 1995 when Margaret was 14 years old.

She said Mr Fleming had written a will in which he said Eddie Cairney and Avril Jones were to be her carers.

Ms McSherry said she had not been pleased about this.

'Quite bubbly'

Ms McSherry said Margaret's father's death had hit Margaret very hard and she had continued to see her while she lived at her grandparent's house immediately after his death.

She said that once Margaret had gone to live with Mr Cairney and Ms Jones she tried to keep in contact with her but she said Mr Cairney told her it was nothing to do with her.

She said she got on with Margaret "actually quite well" and "found her quite bubbly" when she got to know her.

Jean McSherry then told the trial she wanted to continue having a relationship with Margaret Fleming after her father died.

She said before Derek Fleming died they had been planning to get married, get a house and live together as a family.

Asked if Margaret was happy with that, Ms McSherry replied yes.

She said she did not think Eddie Cairney and Avril Jones were the right sort of people to look after Margaret.

Eddie Cairney and Avril Jones deny murdering Margaret sometime between December 1999 and January 2000 and pretending she was alive so they could continue to claim her state benefits.

The trial continues.