Image caption Morrison pleased guilty to the attacks at the High Court in Glasgow

A rapist who repeatedly attacked a teenage girl after claiming she had abused him in her sleep has been jailed.

Allen Morrison told the youngster - who was 14 when the attacks started - that she was suffering from a condition called "sexsomnia".

The 54-year-old said he had filmed her during the night to "protect himself".

He then forced the girl to have sex with him, saying it would "help her stop".

It later emerged Morrison, of Ardrossan, North Ayrshire, had also abused another teenage girl.

They both went to the police and he was arrested and charged.

'Sexual advances'

Morrison pleaded guilty to raping the two girls between September 2013 and June 2018 at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Boyd deferred sentence for reports and remanded Morrison in custody.

The court had heard how Morrison started attacking his first victim at his home, where the girl had slept over.

Prosecutor Kath Harper said: "He informed the girl that she had been sleepwalking and had made sexual advances to him in her sleep.

"She could not recall this and became upset. Morrison told her that she may have a disorder called sexsomnia."

He went on to insist he had filmed this happening.

Ms Harper added: "He claimed he had videos of her doing this as he had set up a camera during the night.

"He said he had done this to protect himself. She believed that he meant he would show them to the police."

Photos on devices

Morrison ended up raping the girl despite her telling him "regularly" she did not want to have sex.

The attacks finally ended in August 2017.

In June this year, police were alerted after it was revealed Morrison had preyed on another girl from the age of 15.

Morrison claimed he had "pictures" of the youngster, who was also raped.

The abuse, which started in last October, ended in June this year.

Police officers went on to discover 92 photos of "sexual exploitation" of both teenagers on a number of devices at his house.