Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Steven Whiteford told police he tripped and may have landed on the baby

A five-week-old baby suffered blood clots outside the brain after being dropped while in his car seat by a drunk man.

Steven Whiteford, 30, drank beer and vodka while in charge of the boy at a house in Twechar, North Lanarkshire.

He told police he tripped and may have landed on the child.

Whiteford, of Kilsyth, pleaded guilty to culpably and recklessly failing to take reasonable care of the child at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The incident happened on 28 July last year when Whiteford, the child and the child's mother were a friend's house before they were due to attend a wedding.

'Two hours in pub'

Whiteford admitted that he had been in a pub for two hours before arriving at his friend's house, and that he continued to drink beer while there.

The court heard the child's mother had left him, strapped in the car seat, with Whiteford while she went upstairs.

She later heard the baby "give out a loud cry or roar" and found there was blood in his mouth.

The mother then phoned NHS24 and was advised to take the child to hospital.

Procurator fiscal depute Lindsay Madden said: "While on the phone she asked Whiteford if he had done something to (the baby).

"He looked shocked by this and said 'I can't believe you would ask me that' and 'I would never do something like that'."

Fully recovered

The mother took the baby to hospital where a CT scan showed various areas of blood clots outside the brain.

A further examination showed bruises on his face and a scratch on the inner corner of his lower lip with evidence of previous bleeding.

The consultant neurosurgeon confirmed there was no need for any surgical intervention and advised the baby could be put on to four-hourly observations.

An MRI scan in October 2017 showed the haemorrhages and gone and there were no further signs of abnormalities. The child has since fully recovered.

Sheriff Paul Crozier deferred sentence on Whiteford for reports and continued his bail, but told him: "Don't read anything into that, this is an extremely serious matter."