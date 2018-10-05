Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ross Gow died from his injuries in Monklands District General Hospital

A murder victim was involved in fight in a house before he was found critically injured on a North Lanarkshire street, it has emerged.

Ross Gow, 25, was discovered on Bellvue Crescent, Bellshill, at about 04:40 on Wednesday.

Police said Mr Gow was taken to Monklands District General Hospital but died a short time later.

His death was initially being treated as suspicious, but detectives have now launched a murder investigation.

Det Insp Susan Balfour, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "Our inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this death and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.

"Information has been received that Mr Gow was involved in an altercation with another man within a house in Bellvue Crescent early on Wednesday morning, and officers are currently carrying out enquiries in that street.

"Again, I would ask anyone who was in the area of Bellvue Crescent between 3am and 5am on Wednesday morning who saw anyone, or any vehicles, to come forward to detectives."