Image caption The men will go on trial at the High Court in Glasgow in February

Five suspects are to stand trial charged with trying to kill a man by shooting him.

Steven Nelson, 27, Jordon Grant, 23, Jordan Steele, 23, James Clark, 28, and Stuart Carroll, 25, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

It is claimed they attempted to murder Christopher Beaton at Kingsway Court in the city's Scotstoun in May this year.

The men, who will go on trial in February, deny discharging a shotgun at the 27-year-old victim.

Lord Beckett said the case could last up to 10 days.