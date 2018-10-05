Image caption Margaret Fleming was reported missing in October 2016

Murder accused Avril Jones informed her cousin Margaret Fleming was not missing but was with friends.

Margaret Cameron, 58, told a court Ms Jones said this while police were actively searching her Inverkip home.

Ms Cameron was giving evidence at the trial of Edward Cairney, 76, and Ms Jones, 58.

Both deny murdering Margaret by means unknown at Seacroft, Main Road, Inverkip, Inverclyde.

The charges state she was killed between 18 December, 1999 and 5 January, 2000.

Mr Cairney and Ms Jones also deny obtaining £182,000 in benefits by fraud by claiming Margaret was alive.

'With friends'

Ms Cameron said she met up with Ms Jones at a coffee shop at Glasgow Central Station in January 2017 to exchange Christmas presents.

She told the court: "Avril said that Margaret would come and go and come back for money.

"Avril said Margaret wasn't missing she was with friends."

Earlier in evidence Ms Cameron claimed Ms Jones had told her Margaret - who was born on 1 November, 1980 - had stayed with her and Mr Cairney for years.

But when she returned to the witness box in the afternoon Mrs Cameron denied this was true and said: "It could have been a misunderstanding on my part."

Ms Cameron also said Ms Jones told her someone had moved into the house she shared with business partner Mr Cairney in the late 1990s.

She added: "Avril said she had moved out because they had fallen out. She said this in a letter or a phone call."

Ms Cameron told prosecutor Iain McSporran QC that police came to her home on 9 November, 2016, during the search for Margaret.

He asked her if she had then phoned Ms Jones and she replied: "No, I didn't have any reason to."

'Frightened'

When they met in 2017 Jones told her cousin police were searching her home and looking for someone.

Ms Cameron said she made no connection between the person who was in the house in the late 1990s and the person the police were looking for.

The witness added: "She said that police or social work had come to the door looking for Margaret. She said Margaret and Eddie had been out for a walk and when police came to the door Margaret was frightened and ran away."

The court was told that Mrs Cameron stayed at Seacroft with Mr Cairney and Ms Jones for a couple of days in 2006.

During that stay she said Margaret was not there.

Earlier in evidence Ms Jones' niece Shannon Jones, 23, told the court she and her sister stayed at Seacroft for six or seven months in 2007 while their mother Wendy was dying.

The chemistry student said Margaret never came to Seacroft during her time there.

'Run away'

Her father Richard Jones, 53, who is Ms Jones' brother, said his sister told him that Margaret had gone away.

He said: "My sister said she had run away with a traveller and they had gone to Cumbria."

Mr Jones was asked by Ian Duguid QC, representing Jones: "What did you think about Margaret?"

He replied: "I thought 'fair play to you, you've made a life for yourself'."

He said he last saw Margaret in December 1999 when he and his family moved into their new house in Inverkip.

Mr Jones said she read to his two daughters from a book of nursery rhymes.

Margaret, who is described as having learning difficulties although she attended mainstream school, was reported missing in October 2016, and it is claimed by prosecutors she has not been seen since December 1999.

The trial before Lord Matthews continues.