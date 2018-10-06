Glasgow & West Scotland

Three arrests after 'stabbing' outside pub in Glasgow

  • 6 October 2018
Police at scene
Image caption Police were called to the Old Toll Bar on Paisley Road West in the early hours of Saturday morning

Three men have been arrested after a man was seriously injured in an incident outside a pub in Glasgow.

Police were called to the Old Toll Bar on Paisley Road West at about 00:20.

A 43-year-old man, who is understood to have stab wounds, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. His condition was described as serious.

A police spokeswoman said: "Three men, aged 19, 22 and 24, have all been arrested in connection with the incident. Inquiries are ongoing."
Image caption An area outside the pub remained cordoned off

