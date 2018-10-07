Image copyright Traffic Scotland

Several vehicles have been involved in a crash on the M8 near Newhouse in North Lanarkshire, which led to long tailbacks.

The accident happened on the eastbound carriageway near junction six at about 12:20.

It is understood six or seven vehicles were involved. Police Scotland said there were no reports of any serious injuries.

Fire crews, police and ambulance personnel were at the scene.

The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.