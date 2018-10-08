Image copyright SSPCA Image caption A female Jack Russell terrier was put to sleep

A Kilmarnock woman has been jailed and given a lifetime ban on owning animals after causing unnecessary suffering.

Elaine Erskine failed to look after 30 dogs in her care, not feeding them properly or protecting them from hazardous materials.

Three dogs discovered in her property had to be put to sleep.

After a Scottish SPCA investigation, 58-year-old Erskine, of East Lodge, was jailed for 14 weeks and told she can never own animals again.

The animal welfare charity has welcomed the punishment handed down at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on 2 October.

'Hazardous materials'

She pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering under section 19 of the Animal Health & Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Jade Cumming said: "This charge was brought as Erskine failed to provide adequate nutrition to the dogs in her care, namely two German Shepherds and one female Jack Russell terrier, as well as failing to provide protection from hazardous materials to the 30 canine animals in her care.

Image copyright SSPCA Image caption Two German Shepherds were also discovered in a very poor condition

"The property the dogs were housed in was in a state of disrepair. The flooring was not visible due to the amount of rubbish and faeces, and the smell of ammonia was overpowering. It was clear the property was not fit for dog or human inhabitation."

When Scottish SPCA officers arrived at the house, the female Jack Russell had wounds to both back legs and the bones in both legs were clearly visible.

A vet gave the dog a body count score - a visual assessment of an animal's health - of just one out of nine. The animal was extremely emaciated and in a pain and distress. Officers made the decision to euthanise her.

'Prevent further suffering'

Inspector Cumming said: "We also discovered two adult German Shepherds, Rosie and Arti, in a small porch area where they were being housed. Both of these dogs were emaciated, had a body score of one out of nine, and on the brink of death.

"Rosie was unable to even lift her head and both dogs had open sores and were extremely distressed, covered entirely in faeces and urine with mounds of faecal material and urine fluids in a pool below and around them.

"Unfortunately, once again a decision was made to euthanise both dogs to prevent further suffering and distress."

Image copyright SSPCA Image caption The house was not fit for dogs or humans to live in

The inspector continued: "We welcome the 14-week custodial sentence handed to Erskine as this sends out a strong message that abusing an animal is a criminal offence and the courts will take action.

"In addition, we are pleased Erskine has been banned from owning, keeping or taking possession or care of any animal for life.

"In our view, banning people guilty of mistreating and abusing animals can only help prevent more suffering. Bans also send an important message that owning an animal is a privilege rather than a right."

Lawyers for Elaine Erskine have since appealed against the jail term part of her sentence.

Erskine was freed pending the result of the appeal. Her case will be heard at a later date.