Image caption The High Court in Glasgow heard David Smith was "sexually violent" towards his partner

A Glasgow woman jumped 40ft from a window to escape her partner who beat, raped and humiliated her.

In a three-month campaign of abuse, David Smith from Maryhill tried to kill the 29-year-old mother.

She said she was forced to take drastic action when Smith attacked her after a man had apparently smiled at her.

Smith has been convicted of 14 charges including rape and attempted murder, as well as abusing a second partner. He will be sentenced later this month.

The trial heard Smith had been in a short relationship with the lover he tried to kill.

She ended up suffering horror injuries - but recovered enough to bravely testify against Smith and bring him to justice.

Prosecutor Mark McGuire told jurors: "She quickly discovered he had a dark side."

'Like The Shining'

The attacks saw Smith become "sexually violent" and repeatedly rape the woman, including strapping her to a weights bench with cable ties.

Mr McGuire added: "She stayed with him because she was scared of what he would do."

On 1 February this year, Smith flew into a rage when he believed a stranger had smiled at the woman while they visited the city's west end.

She told the trial he called her vile names.

She said: "He also threatened to kidnap my daughter."

Smith choked his lover back at their flat then held a pair of hedge cutters at her head.

He yelled: "I'll kill you."

Image copyright Google Image caption The couple shared a flat in the Maryhill area of Glasgow

The woman managed to barricade herself in the toilet.

But, Mr McGuire said "like Jack Nicholson in The Shining", Smith then plunged a blade through the closed door narrowly missing the woman.

He added: "She thought he was really going to kill her."

The court heard the victim took "the only escape" she felt possible and jumped from the fourth floor window.

Mr McGuire: "She let go knowing there was a huge drop onto the concrete.

"She was scared he was going to kill her. That is what she said as her broken body lay on the pavement."

The court heard as the woman was writhing in agony, her abuser rushed up stating: "I love you."

'On a slab'

She suffered six broken ribs, two collapsed lungs, a fractured skull, a severe leg injury as well as a shattered breast bone.

The woman was still able to tell police of her ordeal - before a probe revealed he had abused another victim.

He preyed on this woman after they started dating in 2010.

Smith once told her: "The only way you will leave me is on a slab."

He was previously found guilty in England of indecently assaulting a five-year-old child.

Smith denied sexually assaulting the women in this case.

Smith was also found guilty of repeatedly assaulting and raping the second woman.

Lord Kinclaven remanded Smith in custody as sentencing was deferred for reports.