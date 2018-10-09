Image copyright Met Office Image caption A yellow warning was in force until midnight on Tuesday

A landslide has closed the A83 in Argyll as heavy rain sweeps across parts of Scotland.

Traffic Scotland said the road was blocked in both directions at Rest and Be Thankful and a diversion was in place.

A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning for heavy rain is in force across much of western Scotland until midnight.

The M8 westbound near junction 27 was blocked for a time by a four car accident on Tuesday morning.

Police Scotland said there were no serious injuries and the motorway re-opened about an hour later.

Drivers were being warned to take care, as many routes were affected by surface water.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued four flood warnings - for Strathglass, Moy Bridge, Invermoriston and Strath Oykel - and nine flood alerts.

Sepa said Inverclyde, Renfrewshire and North Ayrshire were likely to be badly affected.

CalMac said that some ferry sailings were cancelled and others were liable to disruption.

Forecasters say the expected rainfall levels are similar to those experienced during Storm Desmond in 2015.