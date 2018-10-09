Image copyright Stewart Robertson Image caption William Holmes regularly participates in gunslinging

A pensioner nicknamed Billy The Kid who had his pistol seized amid claims he was shooting it in the street has been admonished by a sheriff.

William Holmes, who participates in gunslinging, had his imitation weapon confiscated by police last year.

Sentence was deferred in April for six months for the 72-year-old to be of good behaviour.

When he returned to court the first offender was allowed to leave unpunished.

Sheriff David Pender admonished the retired painter and decorator, meaning the offence counts as a conviction but he receives no punishment.

Officers confiscated the replica last November after Holmes was reported to them over claims he left one of his neighbours scared or alarmed by repeatedly shooting the weapon in the street.

He was held in police custody over the allegations before being released.

Drinking session

But Paisley Sheriff Court heard Holmes fell foul of the law again two days later after a drinking session to mark his 72nd birthday.

He returned home drunk and started shouting at the neighbours he believed were responsible for calling the police.

Holmes threatened to smash their windows and said he didn't need his firearm - as he could fight them himself.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive way which placed neighbour William Mathieson, 50, his wife Audrey, 48, and their daughter Jenna, 26, in a state of fear or alarm by repeatedly shouting, swearing, threatening violence and acting in an aggressive manner.

The offence happened in Paisley at about 18:25 on 22 November, 2017.

A charge that he had left neighbour Mr Mathieson in a state of fear or alarm by repeatedly discharging his firearm in their street two days earlier was dropped.

'Town drunk'

At the time, defence solicitor David Nicholson said: "Mr Holmes is an avid Western and Cowboy fan.

"He is a gentleman whose favourite pastime is to regularly frequent the Grand Ole Opry, and he participates in the gunslinging at the end of the night.

"He goes by the stage name 'Billy The Kid'.

"The charge to which he has pleaded not guilty involves a glorified cap gun."

Mr Nicolson confirmed his client's birthday was 21 November and the incident happened the following day.

The solicitor added: "He was out celebrating his birthday, he had consumed too much alcohol, he had returned home and was still quite upset as to the time he had spent in police custody.

"Like the town drunk in the spaghetti westerns, shouting outside the saloon, he had been at his own front door and was shouting at the moon - shooting his mouth off.

"He is deeply remorseful, ashamed and he regrets it."