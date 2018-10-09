Image copyright Facebook Image caption Gary More died at the scene of the shooting on Thursday

A £10,000 reward has been offered to catch the drive-by killer who shot a father dead on his doorstep.

Up to ten shots were fired at Gary More, 32, outside his flat in Gartness, near Airdrie, on 6 September.

But despite extensive media coverage and an appeal by Mr More's sister the public response has been poor.

The charity Crimestoppers is now offering a reward for information in a bid to catch the gunman who fled the scene in a white Skoda Fabia.

'Absolutely terrifying'

Angela Parker, Scotland National Manager for Crimestoppers, said: "The thought of a drive-by shooting is absolutely terrifying and my immediate thoughts are with Gary's family.

"They are desperate for answers as to why someone would be so callous in taking him away from them. Gary had two children, and now they will have to grow up without their dad."

Ms Parker stressed all information passed to the charity is 100% anonymous.

She added "No-one will know you contacted us, and it could be your information that makes the difference. So please, contact us and be an ambassador for your community."

Image caption Police cordoned off Gartness Drive following the shooting

The stolen getaway car was recovered, about 20 miles away, on Craigmaddie Road in the north of Glasgow.

During an emotional press conference last month Lynsey More revealed her brother had battled addiction issues.

But she said he had made good progress and was running fitness classes at the time of his death.

Detectives have said Mr More was the intended target of the attack on Gartness Drive.