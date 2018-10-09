Image caption Margaret Fleming was reported missing in October 2016

Alleged murder victim Margaret Fleming was highly unlikely to have written three letters attributed to her, according to a former teacher.

The typewritten letters were dated shortly after Margaret is alleged to have been killed.

Jacqueline Cahill, 55, who taught at Port Glasgow High School told a court they were "too sophisticated".

Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 58, deny murdering Margaret at the home they shared on Main Road, Inverkip.

The prosecution claim she was killed by means unknown between 18 December, 1999 and 5 January, 2000, when she was 19.

'Low ability'

They also deny claiming £182,000 in benefits fraud by pretending for 17 years from December 1999 to October 2016 she was alive.

The English teacher told the jury Margaret was "of low ability".

The court has heard that Ms Jones claims that Margaret left with a traveller, but returned from time to time over the years to collect her benefits money.

Mrs Cahill said that police showed her three letters addressed to Mr Cairney and Ms Jones, signed by Margaret and dated between 9 and 13 January, 2000.

The first was posted in Carlisle and the other two were from Regent Palace Hotel in London.

Prosecutor Iain McSporran QC asked Mrs Cahill: "What was Margaret's level of writing?"

She replied: "She could write unaided or with support around about 100 words.

"There would be a number of errors in it, but you could get from it what she meant."

'Too sophisticated'

Mrs Cahill said that in her opinion her letters were "too sophisticated" and had a number of words spelt correctly which she would have expected to be wrongly spelt by someone of Margaret's ability.

These words included "probably", "really" and "museum".

Mr McSporran asked: "Could Margaret have produced these letters?"

She replied: "I think it is highly unlikely. She would have needed a lot of support to put pen to paper."

Defence QC Thomas Ross, representing Cairney, observed the witness did not have any schoolwork to compare with the letters.

He then asked the witness if she ever suggested Margaret should have been taken out of mainstream school.

Mrs Cahill replied: "No, but she did require support with her literacy."

Iain Duguid QC, representing Ms Jones, asked Mrs Cahill if the letters could have been written for Margaret and she just signed them.

She replied: "My personal feeling is that the Margaret I knew would not have produced these letters.

"There is no punctuation. Margaret knew how to punctuate.

"The letters have quite a sophisticated stream of consciousness and use of imagery."

'Traveller or mouse'

The jury was shown the letters which, were in the main rambling and confusing, and with no punctuation.

In one letter, sent from the London hotel, the author speaks of "going to Scotland to the mountains and hills to make up my mind if I am a traveller or a mouse."

In her evidence Mrs Cahill described Margaret as "very quiet, very shy and very compliant".

Mr Duguid asked: "Did you know social workers assessed Margaret as aggressive towards her mother and attention seeking," and Mrs Cahill replied: "At school she was quiet and compliant."

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.