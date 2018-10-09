Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place in Pulse nightclub in Airdrie

A woman has been sexually assaulted in a nightclub in North Lanarkshire.

Police said a man followed the 22-year-old into the toilets at Pulse nightclub in Airdrie where he pushed her and sexually assaulted her.

The attack happened at the Graham Street venue on Sunday 7 October at about 00:50.

The woman suffered a head injury but did not require hospital treatment. She has been left "extremely shaken", according to police.

Detectives said the man they were looking for is about 40 years old, 5ft 9 in height and of stocky build with dark brown short hair.

He was unshaven and wore a black top, black trousers and black shoes.

Det Con Thomas Kiernan said: "It is imperative that we trace the man responsible for this sexual assault as soon as possible.

"We have been carrying out inquiries since this incident was reported and are continuing to view CCTV footage from the local area.

"I would like to trace any witnesses to this assault or anyone with information that will assist this police investigation.

"In particular, I would like to trace a woman who came to the victim's assistance in the toilet area during the incident. She will have vital information that will assist our enquiry, and I would urge her to come forward as soon as possible."