Image copyright Stewart Handling Image caption Grace Handling died on 29 June

A teenager has been arrested and charged with drug offences after the death of Ayrshire teenager Grace Handling.

The 13-year-old died in June after taking ecstasy at a house in Irvine.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with alleged drugs offences following the death of a 13-year-old girl in Irvine."

He is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.