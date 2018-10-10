Image caption Gordon Rose admitted assaulting the sheriff by spitting on him

A man is facing a jail sentence after he spat on a sheriff who had refused him bail.

Gordon Rose, from Govan, assaulted sheriff Daniel Kelly when the court convened outside of his cell in August.

The 33-year-old had admitted breaching a previously imposed community order, but lashed out when he was remanded in custody.

The saliva landed in sheriff Kelly's mouth, as well as on his arm and his gown.

After an earlier incident with another man, it was decided to go to Rose instead of bringing him into court.

Procurator fiscal depute Chris Farrell said: "His solicitor advised the sheriff that he could not be moved from the cell area and the custody court sheriff was asked to convene the court at his cell.

"At 4.30pm the sheriff convened the court into the cell area outside Rose's cell."

Cell shutter

Rose's lawyer was also there along with the procurator fiscal depute and a security officer.

The lower part of the cell shutter was open during the hearing.

Through his lawyer, Rose admitted breaching a community payback order and asked to be released on bail before being sentenced, but this was refused.

Mr Farrell added: "At this stage the accused spat at the sheriff and it landed on his face, inside his mouth, on his arm and gown.

"The security officer quickly shut the open latch on the door."

Defence lawyer Ian Brechny said Rose had mental health problems at the time and was in custody after handing himself in.

The court heard sheriff Kelly continued the case until 4 September for another sheriff to deal with it, and the remand period would only have been four days.

Mr Brechny added: "It was a reaction to not being allowed bail for four days, which there is no rationale behind."

He said Rose is sorry and "considers this disgusting behaviour".

Rose admitted the assault at Glasgow Sheriff Court on 31 August.

Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull deferred sentence until later this month.