Image caption Margaret Fleming was reported missing in October 2016

A neighbour of murder accused Edward Cairney and Avril Jones told a jury she never saw anyone else living with them.

Catherine Phillips, 80, was giving evidence at the trial of Mr Cairney 77, and Ms Jones, 58.

They both deny murdering Margaret when she was 19 at either the home they shared at Main Road, Inverkip, Inverclyde, or elsewhere in Scotland.

The prosecution claim she was killed by means unknown between 18 December, 1999 and 5 January, 2000, when she was 19.

Mr Cairney and Ms Jones also deny claiming £182,000 in benefits fraud by pretending Margaret was alive.

'Very few visitors'

Ms Phillips was asked by prosecutor Iain McSporran QC who lived in the house with Mr Cairney and Ms Jones.

The mother-of-four replied: "I thought it was just the two of them. I never saw anyone else."

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Mrs Phillips and the accused shared a driveway and she could see them coming and going. She could also see through the fence at the back into their garden.

Mr McSporran asked if she had any recollection of a young woman being about the house in the late 1990s and coming and going up until 2016.

The witness responded: "I have no recollection of that at all."

Iain Duguid QC, representing Ms Jones, asked Ms Phillips representing Jones: "Could you see people coming and going from their house?"

She said: "Yes, but there were very few visitors."

'Margaret ran away'

Robert Paterson, 79, from Gourock, said Mr Cairney told him that Margaret ran away every two or three weeks.

Mr Paterson told the court he went to see Mr Cairney at a flat in Port Glasgow.

Mr Cairney had moved there after police launched a missing persons investigation to trace Margaret on 28 October, 2016.

The court heard that the pair had bonded in the 1980's over an interest in weightlifting, swimming and scuba diving.

Referring to flat visit, Mr Paterson said: "Basically he told me that he had been out for a walk with Margaret. Probably that was the first time I'd heard that name. He said on the way back there was a police presence at the bungalow and Margaret ran away. "

Mr McSporran asked: "Did he say how long Margaret had been with him?

Mr Paterson replied: "No. To be perfectly honest I wasn't interested. When anyone disappears where I come from they usually end up in the river."

Millennium Dome

Mr Paterson said he asked Mr Cairney if Margaret disappearing was a regular occurrence and added: "He said it was every two or three weeks. I asked why did she come back and he replied 'money'."

The witness told the jury that Mr Cairney also claimed that he and Ms Jones had travelled to the Millennium Dome in London in 2000 looking for Margaret.

Mr Paterson said that Mr Cairney said Margaret had wanted to visit the attraction and had run off when told she could not go there.

He added: "He said they visited the Dome in shifts and she never turned up.

"After that they were sitting in a cafe in Greenock, I think it was Tesco's, and Margaret walked in."

The trial before Lord Matthews continues.