Image caption Love attacked his victims in Paisley, Renfrew and Cranhill

A leading poltergeist "expert" has been convicted of a string of child sex attacks.

A court heard Jason Love preyed on three boys in Renfrewshire and Glasgow between 1987 and 1999.

The 42-year-old targeted one victim while they were watching horror films together.

Love, who became a practicing demonologist and renowned "exorcist", went on to travel the globe doing talks and lectures on the paranormal.

But he now faces a lengthy jail term after being convicted at the High Court in Glasgow of five charges, including indecent assault and lewd and libidinous conduct.

He was remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

The attacks took place in Paisley and Renfrew, both Renfrewshire as well as a flat in the city's Cranhill.

Horror films

Jurors heard the first victim ended up being abused on an "almost weekly basis" for years.

Another young boy was then preyed upon including at a cemetery.

The final victim became unwell after Love targeted him.

Love, who is also a qualified nurse, denied the boy falling ill was in connection with any abuse.

He instead insisted the child had "indulged in too many chocolate and sweets" while watching horror videos.

Love, of Battlefield, Glasgow, also denied any attacks on the other boys.

He showed no emotion as he was lead handcuffed to the cells after being convicted.

Lord Kinclaven deferred sentencing for reports.