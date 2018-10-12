Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Yvonne Kucuk is accused of embezzling more then £8,500 from the People's Development Trust

A former councillor accused of embezzling from a local organisation she worked for asked a colleague to return a bag with around £2,000 in it.

Yvonne Kucuk's personal assistant at the People's Development Trust, Maureen Burke, told a court about the handover in Glasgow.

Ms Kucuk, 51, and William Faulds, 55, are accused of embezzling £8,690 from the trust between 2015 and 2016.

Both deny the charges which span from January 2015 to January 2016.

Holiday

Ms Burke, 60, told Glasgow Sheriff Court she had been out for a lunch with other colleagues during a time when Ms Kucuk was suspended.

She said that as they left, the former councillor asked her to return a bag that had paperwork, a mobile phone and some money in it.

Ms Burke said she felt "a bit uneasy" but claimed Ms Kucuk told her she couldn't hand it in because she was going on holiday the next day.

The witness said she gave the bag to the then-manager of the trust, Michael Kennedy, who counted it and it had around £2,000 in it.

Cheque stubs

The court heard Ms Kucuk, from Calton, was in charge of the People's Development Trust that provides facilities and services to the local area of Dalmarnock, including numeracy and literacy classes.

Mr Faulds, of Dalmarnock, was the project manager.

The organisation was based in Baltic Street in Bridgeton before it moved to nearby Springfield Road.

In evidence the court was told various cheque stubs made out to "cash" were discovered but that there was no corresponding receipts or paperwork.

'Chaotic'

During an investigation Ms Kucuk claimed the cash was used to pay a tutor for adult classes, and a gala day.

Ms Burke, who worked for the organisation for about two years, said the business was "chaotic" over the few months it took to complete the move between the two offices.

Kucuk's defence lawyer Brian Cooney asked Mrs Burke if Ms Kucuk was someone she trusted and she replied: "Yes."

The trial, before Sheriff Mary McCrory, continues next month.