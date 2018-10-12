Image caption Margaret Fleming was reported missing in October 2016

A benefits investigator has told a murder trial she raised concerns about missing Margaret Fleming in 2012.

Sarah Deegan, a Department of Work and Pensions officer, was giving evidence at the trial of Edward Cairney, 77, and 58-year-old Avril Jones.

They deny murdering Margaret at either the home they shared in Inverkip, Inverclyde, or elsewhere in Scotland.

The prosecution claim she was killed by means unknown between 18 December, 1999 and 5 January, 2000, when she was 19.

Mr Cairney and Ms Jones also deny claiming £182,000 in benefits fraud by pretending Margaret was alive.

Mrs Deegan told the High Court in Glasgow that she visited the house on 18 June, 2012 and spoke to Ms Jones after Margaret failed to turn up for a medical.

The jury heard she was troubled about the visit and afterwards telephoned the social work department in Greenock.

'Something wasn't right'

When asked by prosecutor Iain McSporran QC why she had done this, she replied: "I just felt something wasn't right."

Mrs Deegan added: "I contacted the social work department in Greenock and made a referral as I was concerned about Margaret Fleming's and Miss Jones' living conditions and state of mind."

The DWP employee said she had called at the house to try to discover why Margaret had not gone for a medical.

She said: "Miss Jones said that every time Miss Fleming got word about a medical she would say she would go, but on the day she would throw a strop and would just point-blank refuse to go."

Mr McSporran asked: "Where was Margaret that day?" She replied: "I have no idea. I asked to see her because I started to get uncomfortable about some of the answers I was getting. It was instinct.

"She said I couldn't see Miss Fleming because she was ill and she wouldn't come out."

The witness also described the living conditions in the house as "awful".

'No action'

Mrs Deegan told the court she explained that, if Margaret did not attend a medical, she could lose her benefits.

Mr McSporran asked: "Do you know if anything was ever done by social work, was any action taken?" Mrs Deegan said: "No."

Nurse Jacqueline Kennedy, who assesses benefits patients, told the court she visited the house on 13 July, 2016 to assess Ms Jones, who had applied for disability benefits.

Mr McSporran said: "Who did she say lived in the house with her," and Mrs Kennedy replied: "She said she lived there with her partner."

The prosecutor then asked: "Was there any mention of anyone else living there or a frequent visitor?" The witness replied: "No."

Mr McSporran then said: "Would you be surprised to learn she was in receipt of carer's allowance for another person," and she replied: "Yes, I would have been."

Earlier, postman Brian English, who delivered mail to the house from 2012 to 2106, said he only ever saw letters addressed to Mr Cairney or Ms Jones.

The trial before Lord Matthews continues.