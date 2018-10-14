Man critically injured in shooting in Glasgow
- 14 October 2018
A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a house in Glasgow.
Police were called to the scene in Wellshot Road in the Shettleston area of the city at about 20:00 on Saturday.
When they arrived they found a 42-year-old man seriously injured.
He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where staff describe his condition as critical. Police said inquiries were under way to establish the full circumstances of the incident.