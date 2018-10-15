Image copyright Google

A woman has died following a road accident near Oban in Argyll.

The 53-year-old died at the scene of the crash, which happened on the A816 near Oude Dam at around 07:30.

She had been driving a red Citroen C1 northbound when it collided with a Volkswagon Tiugan which was travelling south.

A 26-year-old man who was driving the Tiugan was taken to hospital in Oban by ambulance but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police have appealed for information from a potential witness who was seen driving a 4x4 vehicle in the area.

PC Stuart Campbell said: "Although we have spoken to a number of people who came to assist following the crash, I am keen to hear from the driver of a large dark coloured 4x4 vehicle in the area just prior to the crash.

"This vehicle was not involved in the crash or anything like that, it's just that we believe they may have seen at least one of the cars involved and may have information that could assist our investigation."

The road is closed between Kilmelford and Kilninver while police officers investigate the crash and local diversions are in place.

Police said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.