One of missing Margaret Fleming's carers called her "backwards and doolally", a court has heard.

Ex-police officer Scott Campbell went to Seacroft in Inverkip on 28 October, 2016, after a social worker raised concerns about Margaret's welfare.

The physiotherapist was giving evidence at the trial of Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 58.

Both deny murdering Margaret when she was 19 at the home they shared in Inverkip or elsewhere in Scotland.

The prosecution claim the teenager was killed between 18 December, 1999 and 5 January, 2000.

'Backwards'

Mr Campbell was one of a number of police officers who went to Seacroft after social worker Veronica Bennett raised concerns about Margaret's welfare.

He told prosecutor Iain McSporran QC that he searched the shore area at the back of the house by torchlight and found no sign of Margaret.

The High Court in Glasgow has heard the accused claim that Margaret and Mr Cairney had been out for a walk to Wemyss Bay where she bought a Mars bar in a newsagents.

They claim that when she saw police officers and flashing blue lights at the house she ran away.

Mr Campbell said that he spoke to Mr Cairney and Ms Jones in the living room.

He said that he asked for a description of Margaret and added: "Avril Jones said Margaret was backwards and doolally."

'Does Margaret exist?'

Sgt Christopher McKay was asked by Mr McSporran if Ms Jones had said anything to him about a social worker.

The witness replied: "She said the social worker had ruined her life."

Asked who Ms Jones was talking about Mr McKay said: "I believe it to be Miss Bennett."

Sgt McKay told the court that he believed that Margaret had not been at the house that night.

In fact he told the jury that he apologised first to Mr Cairney and Ms Jones and then asked: "Does Margaret Fleming exist?"

Sgt McKay added: "I was told 'of course.' It was Avril Jones that said that. Mr Cairney was becoming agitated.

Another police officer Sgt Richard Moffat, who also spoke to the accused, was asked if they appeared concerned about Margaret and replied: "No, not at all."

He added: "Mr Cairney said she had previously been missing one time. He said he went to London to look for her and found her in a hotel in the Lake District."

The police officer told the jury that Cairney gave no indication of when this happened.

Mr Cairney and Ms Jones deny murdering Margaret by means unknown. They also deny claiming £182,000 in benefits fraud by pretending she was alive.

The trial, before Lord Matthews, continues.