Wishaw family pays tribute to 'much-loved' murder victim

  • 17 October 2018
Kevin McGuire died outside his home in Morar Street Image copyright Google/Police Scotland
Image caption Kevin McGuire's family say he was a "much-loved" and kind man

The family of a man stabbed to death outside his North Lanarkshire home say he was a kind and much-loved man.

Kevin McGuire, 51, died after a disturbance in Morar Street, Wishaw, at about 00.30 on Sunday.

He sustained multiple stab wounds and later died in Wishaw General Hospital.

His family paid tribute in a statement which read: "Kevin was a much loved son, brother, dad and partner who was a kind man who would help anybody in anyway he could."

It continued: "Kevin was thought of highly by his work colleagues and customers and he will be missed."

Police have said the suspects escaped in a black Nissan X-Trail which had been driven into the street by a third man.

'Violent attack'

Police Scotland are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

Det Insp Carol Craig, of the force's major investigation team, said: "This was a violent attack which cost Mr McGuire his life.

"This does not appear to be a random incident and I am content that Mr McGuire was the intended victim and this was indeed a targeted attack.

"Nonetheless, I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and has any information that will help us identify the group of men responsible."

