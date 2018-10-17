Wishaw family pays tribute to 'much-loved' murder victim
The family of a man stabbed to death outside his North Lanarkshire home say he was a kind and much-loved man.
Kevin McGuire, 51, died after a disturbance in Morar Street, Wishaw, at about 00.30 on Sunday.
He sustained multiple stab wounds and later died in Wishaw General Hospital.
His family paid tribute in a statement which read: "Kevin was a much loved son, brother, dad and partner who was a kind man who would help anybody in anyway he could."
It continued: "Kevin was thought of highly by his work colleagues and customers and he will be missed."
Police have said the suspects escaped in a black Nissan X-Trail which had been driven into the street by a third man.
'Violent attack'
Police Scotland are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.
Det Insp Carol Craig, of the force's major investigation team, said: "This was a violent attack which cost Mr McGuire his life.
"This does not appear to be a random incident and I am content that Mr McGuire was the intended victim and this was indeed a targeted attack.
"Nonetheless, I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and has any information that will help us identify the group of men responsible."