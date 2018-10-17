Image caption Carers were told police had "no resources" available to make a second check on the woman

The body of a vulnerable woman was found in her home ten hours after her care workers first contacted police to raise the alarm.

A watchdog has now ruled Police Scotland failed to follow standard procedures in dealing with the reports.

But a report was unable to establish if the 65-year-old woman would have lived if she had been found earlier.

The force has apologised to the woman's family for the distress caused by its failings.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) said the woman was last seen alive by two care workers in her Glasgow home on the evening of 23 February.

Image copyright PIRC Image caption Kate Frame ruled Police Scotland failed to follow standard procedures in dealing with the reports

The following day the carers contacted police when they could not gain access to the house.

During the 999 call they reported they were concerned for her safety as they could not get in but could hear the woman's mobile phone ringing inside.

The Pirc report said two officers who were sent to the woman's home decided not to force entry at that time after speaking to their supervisor.

They had also spoken to the woman's daughter who had indicated that the woman occasionally left home without her phone.

Carers returned to the house at 17:00 hours but were still unable to gain entry.

No resources

But when they contacted police again they were told that there were no resources available at that time to go to the house.

The Pirc found that over the next four hours care staff phoned the force on four separate occasions to ask them to attend the house.

The woman's daughter also contacted police telling them she was increasingly concerned for her mother, who was listed on the Police Scotland's vulnerable persons database.

Officers eventually arrived at the house at 22:39 hours and forced their way inside at 22:48.

The Pirc inquiry was directed by the Crown Office & Procurator Fiscal Service to investigate the police prioritisation of the 999 call made by the woman's care workers.

The report found that although resources became available at 19:45 the was a "lack of focus and prioritisation of the call" in the Area Control Room (ACR).

And despite repeated requests by the carers for police assistance, errors by ACR staff meant a decision to send officers back to the woman's house was not taken until 21:24.

Apology

The report concluded: "Police officers in other areas of Glasgow Division who were available to assist were not directed by ACR staff to attend the incident. If they had been, entry would have been gained to the woman's home earlier.

"However, it cannot be established that if such action had been taken, whether the woman would have been found alive."

The Pirc's findings were shared with Police Scotland at an early stage in the investigation to allow them to put in place improved guidance and specific measures to deal with calls about people of concern, where entry to a property is required.

The force also introduced measures to ensure that all available resources within a division are sent to priority incidents.

Supt Norrie Conway, of the force's Professionalism and Assurance, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family involved and we sincerely apologise for the distress caused by our failings.

"The recommendations made in the Pirc report have been implemented and there is also a welcome recognition that the force has made significant improvements in its working processes when dealing with vulnerable people since the tragic incident took place.

"Continually improving the service we deliver to our communities remains a priority."