Image caption The High Court in Glasgow heard that Happell wrapped a phone charger cable around her mother's neck

A daughter who choked and stabbed her mother and then asked her girlfriend, "do you want a shot?" has been jailed for almost five years.

Helena Happell, 43, attacked her mother Loretta in her flat in February last year, scarring her for life.

A court heard she sent a text message days before saying: "I'm dying to get rid of her."

Happell's lover Mary Hawthorn, 34, was jailed for four years and three months for her part.

Happell was given four years and 11 months.

She was told by judge Lord Matthews: "You have both pled guilty to a vicious assault on a 58-year-old woman in her own flat causing her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

"The assault could have cost her her life. As if that wasn't bad enough, the victim was your mother."

The High Court in Glasgow heard Happell and Hawthorn turned up at Loretta's Glasgow home about 12:00 on 17 February, a few days after they had a "heated argument" in a pub.

Phone charger

When the couple appeared at her door, Loretta Happell, 58, told them: "This is my house. If both of you start then I'm going to throw you out."

Hawthorn began walking away and asked: "Are you coming, babe?"

But prosecutor Owen Mullan told the High Court in Glasgow: "The next thing Loretta Happell recalls is being grabbed by her daughter and bent forwards over the sofa.

"She then wrapped a phone charger cable around her neck. Loretta shouted, 'Leave me alone'. Happell replied, 'No, I'm not'"

After stabbing her mother in the neck and body, Happell turned to Hawthorn and asked: "Do you want a shot?"

As their victim struggled to her feet, Hawthorn began punching and kicking her.

Her daughter cut the intercom at the flat in Great Western Road, Glasgow, so Loretta was unable to summon help.

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place at a property on Great Western Road

Eventually the daughter called for an ambulance, while Hawthorn urged her to tell the 999 operator that someone else was responsible for the assault.

Happell claimed the pair had "just arrived" to find her mother had been "stabbed several times" and was "bleeding awful bad".

Police found Loretta outside the flat sobbing and with blood pouring from wounds to her cheek, throat, body and legs. Doctors said the injuries from her ordeal had the "potential to be life threatening".

She later told officers that her daughter and Hawthorn were behind the assault.

When detectives checked Helena Happell's mobile phone, they found a message sent to a "Mary Crawford" just five days before the attack.

It read: "I'm dying to get rid of her."

Happell and Hawthorn, from Drumchapel in Glasgow, admitted assaulting Loretta to her severe injuries, permanent disfigurement and danger of her life.

'Unhappy childhood'

Defence counsel Geoffrey Forbes said Happell had an "abusive and neglectful childhood" and that it was traumatic and chaotic.

He said her actions were premeditated "to an extent" but that she "never intended to kill her mother, she just wanted to scare her and get her out of her life".

Lord Matthews asked: "How does stabbing her on the throat area scare her?"

The judge accepted Happell had an unhappy childhood and that her mother had contributed to that.

Advocate Donna Armstrong, for Hawthorn said: "She has expressed remorse and regret for her actions on the day in question, she recognises the consequences of this assault."

The court heard she has learning difficulties and mental health issues.