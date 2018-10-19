Image copyright Google Image caption The drugs were recovered following a search in a Preston Street flat

Cannabis with a street value of £625,000 has been seized by police in the Govanhill area of Glasgow.

The haul was recovered after police searched a flat on Preston Street at about 19:15 on Thursday evening.

Six men, aged between 22 and 50, were arrested and charged with various drug offences.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Det Insp Steven Elliott, of Police Scotland, said: "This operation has resulted in the arrest of six people and a large amount of cannabis taken off the streets.

"Targeting those involved in drugs remains a priority for Police Scotland, they have absolutely no place in our communities.

"We recognise the damage that drugs cause across the country and we have teams of specialist officers working every day to tackle the problem."