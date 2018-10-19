Image caption The attack happened in Shettleston on Saturday

Police have found a burnt-out car found less than three miles from where a man was shot in Glasgow last weekend.

A 42-year-old man remains seriously ill in hospital after two masked men opened fire in a flat in Shettleston on Saturday.

The black Renault Megane was found on Tuesday at Dunnottar Street in Glasgow and is being examined by forensic experts.

Detectives are treating the shooting as attempted murder.

Police have been checking CCTV and speaking to local residents in an effort to identify who was responsible.

They will return to the scene of the shooting on Wellshot Road on Saturday, one week after the incident took place.

Image caption Police at the scene on Wellshot Road, Glasgow last Saturday evening

Det Insp John Morrison has urged members of the public with any information to come forward.

He said: "We continue to experience a lack of information being provided to us by the public which is very disappointing. However, we are determined to find those people responsible for this violent attack.

"If you call the police with information, we do have mechanisms in place to protect you, so please do not hesitate to contact us.

He added: "We know that there are people out there who have information that would assist with our enquiry, and we would urge them to pass on that information."