Man arrested after Maxwell Park 'indecency'
- 20 October 2018
Police have arrested a 52-year-old man over an alleged indecency offence in a Glasgow park.
It follows an incident in Maxwell Park in the Pollokshields area of the city at about 12:55 on Thursday.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Detectives had appealed for information and had issued CCTV images in connection with their investigation.