Image caption Actor Jason Statham with "Hobbs and Shaw" director David Leitch

The full list of roads which will be closed during filming of a Hollywood movie in Glasgow has been announced by the city council.

A crew of 200 will be working on the movie, which is a spin-off of the Fast and Furious franchise, between 24 and 29 October.

The Universal Pictures film stars Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba and has a working title of Hobbs & Shaw.

Filming is also taking place in London.

A statement by City of Glasgow Council said: "All vehicles will be prohibited, waiting, loading and unloading will also be prohibited, except vehicles there in connection with the filming which have been given permission by the Glasgow City Council Traffic and Road Safety."

Glasgow was used as a filming location for Fast and Furious 6 in 2012, but none of the stars came to the city.

The full list of road closures and times is:

From 04:00 on Tuesday 23 October until 23:59 on Friday 26 October

Brunswick Street for its full length

Cochrane Street for its full length

George Square (East side) for its full length

George Square (North side) between North Hanover Street and North Frederick Street

George Square (South side) for its full length

George Street between George Square and Montrose Street

Hanover Street for its full length

Ingram Street between Glassford Street and Albion Street

John Street for its full length

Martha Street for its full length

Montrose Street between George Street and Ingram Street

North Frederick Street for its full length

South Frederick Street for its full length

From 10:00 until 16:00 on Wednesday 24 October, and from 10:00 until 16:00 on Thursday 25 October

Roads subject to short term stop and hold during filming:

Glassford Street between Ingram Street and Wilson Street

Ingram Street between Queen Street and Albion Street

Virginia Place for its full length

Miller Street at the junction with Ingram Street

From 10:00 until 16:00 on Friday 26 October

Glassford Street between Ingram Street and Wilson Street

Ingram Street between Queen Street and Albion Street

Virginia Place for its full length

Miller Street at the junction with Ingram Street

From 04:00 on Tuesday 23 October until 16:00 on Monday 29 October

Brunswick Street between Trongate and Wilson Street

From 00:01 on Saturday 27 October until 23:59 on Monday 29 October

George Square (East side) for its full length

George Square (North side) between George Street and North Frederick Street (subject to short term stop and hold only)

George Square (South side) for its full length

George Square (West side) for its full length (subject to short term stop and hold only)

North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square (subject to short term stop and hold only)

Hanover Street for its full length

South Frederick Street for its full length

George Street between North Frederick Street to Montrose Street

John Street between George Street and Ingram Street

Montrose Street between George Street and Ingram Street

Cochrane Street for its full length

From 02:00 until 23:00 on Sunday 28 October

St Vincent Place for its full length

St Vincent Street between St Vincent Place and Blythswood Street

George Square (South side) for its full length

George Square (East side) for its full length

George Square (West side) for its full length

Cochrane Street for its full length

Hanover Street for its full length

Queen Street between Ingram Street and George Street

John Street between George Street and Ingram Street

Montrose Street between George Street and Ingram Street

George Street between North Frederick Street and Montrose Street

Anchor Lane for its full length

North Court for its full length

North Court Lane for its full length

South Frederick Street for its full length

West Nile Street between Drury Street and West George Street

Renfield Street West George Street and Drury Street

Hope Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street

Wellington Street between West George Street and Bothwell Street

West Campbell Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street

From 04:00 on Friday 26 October until 23:59 on Saturday 27 October

North Street between Anderston Quay and Argyle Street

Newton Street between Argyle Street and Anderston Quay

Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Pitt Street

Suspension of bus lane/taxi lane. Can be used by all vehicles