Image copyright Iona Cathedral Trust Image caption The library contains books that date back to the 17th Century

The Iona Abbey library has opened to the public after two years of renovation works.

The Duke of Argyll opened the Christian library on Saturday, and was joined by representatives from the Church of Scotland and invited guests.

Located on the Isle of Iona, the library's origins go back to the early point of Scottish Christian learning.

The National Lottery granted £100,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund to go towards the scheme.

Work was carried out on behalf of the Iona Cathedral Trust, established by the Duke's great-great grandfather in 1899.

The Christian abbey site attracts more than 130,000 visitors a year and was said to have been the birth place of the famous Book of Kells, which was sent off to Ireland to be kept safe during Viking invasions.

The library project saw 300 historic volumes repaired by conservators, while a digital catalogue containing Gaelic manuscripts and Celtic art is also being created.

The oldest books in the library date back to the 17th Century.

Image copyright Iona Cathedral Trust Image caption Representatives from the Church of Scotland were apart of the opening.

A scriptorium - a place used to write manuscript copies of the Bible and other texts - was made by monks at the centre of St Columba's monastery.

The Abbey Church was first restored by the trustees in 1913 and parts of the building were restored by the newly formed Iona Community, including the library - which is situated above the Chapter House - under the leadership of George MacLeod, in the 1940s and 1950s.

The latest library project is being supported by the Historic Environment Scotland and the Iona Council.

Rev Dr Finlay Macdonald, chairman of the Iona Cathedral Trust, said he was grateful to all who helped restore "this gem of a library".