Image copyright Spindrift/Police Scotland Image caption Adrian Atkinson, left, killed Stephen Wallace at his flat in Paisley

A man who murdered his neighbour by smashing him on the head eight times with a machete has been jailed for life.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Adrian Atkinson, 48, left Stephen Wallace to die and later bragged he had "done him in".

Mr Wallace, 43, lay for two weeks at his flat in Paisley, before being discovered by a concerned friend.

His head injuries were so bad he had to be identified by his fingerprints.

Atkinson pleaded guilty to murdering Mr Wallace on 18 February by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with the bladed weapon.

Judge Lord Matthews jailed Atkinson for a minimum of 16 years before he can apply for parole.

He said the findings of the post-mortem examination "are eloquent of a brutal and sustained attack" on his victim who "appears to have been helpless".

A plea of not guilty to taking a picture of Mr Wallace after he was dead was accepted by prosecutors.

Defence counsel John Scullion QC said his client had been drinking heavily and had no recollection of his actions, but he accepts responsibility and expressed remorse.