Image copyright Andy Vella Image caption The Cure return to Scotland to play a headline gig at the Glasgow Summer Sessions

The Cure have announced that their first gig in Scotland after 27 years will be at the Summer Sessions in Glasgow next year.

The gothic rockers' last Scottish performance was at the Barrowland Ballroom in 1992.

They are returning to Glasgow with a headline slot at the Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park on 16 August 2019.

They will be supported by Mogwai and The Twilight Sad, with an opening set from the Welsh band The Joy Formidable.

Organisers DF Concerts described it as "one of the most anticipated Scottish shows of the year", with tickets on sale from Friday.

The Cure's appearance at Glasgow Summer Sessions is part of a special run of headline spots at major festivals all over the world.

The band has a career that spans almost five decades.

They have performed around 1,500 concerts, made 13 studio albums, recorded more than 40 singles, and are set to release new material.

Image copyright Anthony Crook Image caption Mogwai will perform at the Summer Sessions concert next August

Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai said: "When The Cure last played Scotland in 1992, I went to all four shows (Dundee, Glasgow and twice in Edinburgh), skiving school at least once.

"If I'd known that the wait to see them play here again would be so long, I'd have been very shocked."

He added: "I'd have been even more shocked but more so delighted that I'd be in a band opening for them 27 years later.

"I'm beyond excited and honoured to be part of this bill. The Cure are my favourite band."

Image copyright The Twilight Sad Image caption The Twilight Sad will also support The Cure

James Graham of The Twilight Sad said: "Having toured the world with The Cure over the past few years, the one question we're always asked when we come home is 'When are The Cure coming to Glasgow?'

"We're delighted that we can now share the stage with one of our favourite bands in our home town."