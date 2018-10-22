Image caption The trial started at the High Court in Glasgow

A man has gone on trial for the historical sexual abuse of four boys.

Jim Torbett, who is 71, denies nine charges of sexual abuse committed between August 1985 and August 1994.

The boys were aged between four and 13 when abuse by Mr Torbett is alleged to have started.

The offences are alleged to have happened at locations including his home, Barrowfield football ground in the east end of Glasgow and a factory on the south side of the city.

Other locations where offences are alleged to have occurred include a dormitory in France and training facilities in Glasgow's west end.

Defence QC Tony Graham lodged a special defence of alibi in relation to one of the charges.

No evidence has been heard yet.

The trial before judge Lord Beckett continues.