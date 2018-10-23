Image copyright Google Image caption A large area was taped off near Woodfield Avenue, Bishopbriggs

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in East Dunbartonshire.

The alarm was raised in the Greenhills area of Bishopbriggs at about 19:35 on Monday and a large area was taped off near Woodfield Avenue.

Police Scotland confirmed a 17-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault.

A force spokeswoman said inquiries into the incident were continuing.