Teenager arrested over Bishopbriggs rape
- 23 October 2018
A teenager has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in East Dunbartonshire.
The alarm was raised in the Greenhills area of Bishopbriggs at about 19:35 on Monday and a large area was taped off near Woodfield Avenue.
Police Scotland confirmed a 17-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault.
A force spokeswoman said inquiries into the incident were continuing.