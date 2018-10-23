Image copyright First Glasgow Image caption First Glasgow has launched an internal investigation into the incident

A three-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being pricked by a syringe on a Glasgow bus.

First Glasgow confirmed it has launched an investigation into the incident, which happened on the number 61 service in Summerston.

The toddler was treated at the Royal Hospital for Children after the alarm was raised, at about 13:40 on Monday.

It is understood the girl sat on the syringe which had been left on a seat by another passenger.

'Horrible act'

John Gorman, head of operations for First Glasgow, said: "We will assist Police Scotland with any inquiries into the incident provide them with anything they need to aid with catching those responsible for this horrible act including the CCTV that was available on the bus at the time of the incident.

"I would like to praise our driver for his swift actions and professional handling of this incident.

"Our thoughts are with the family after such a traumatic experience.

"Incidents of this nature are extremely rare on our services, and the safety of our staff and passengers is of paramount importance to us."