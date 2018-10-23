Image copyright Google Image caption MacAulay earlier admitted assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life at the High Court in Livingston

A man has been jailed for seven years for a brutal knife attack linked to a long-standing debt.

Steven MacAulay, 34, repeatedly stabbed Stuart Quigg on the head and body outside a block of flats in Gowkthrapple, Wishaw.

MacAulay, from Wishaw, earlier admitted assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

He will also be kept under close supervision for three years following his release.

'Risk to public'

McAuley admitted attacking Mr Quigg at the entrance to a block of flats in Stanhope Place, Wishaw, on 3 February this year.

MacAulay - known as Steff - was originally charged with attempted murder but admitted the less serious charge after his trial was postponed.

The High Court in Livingston heard McAuley's previous convictions include two high court convictions for assault.

The judge, Lady Stacey, told McAuley: "I'm sure you understand perfectly well that the crime you pled guilty to is very serious despite the deletion of attempted murder.

"I have to agree with the social worker that you present a risk to the safety of the public."