A teenage boy has been arrested after a Paisley pub was evacuated due to mystery fumes.

Emergency services were called to The Last Post on County Square at about 21:10 on Sunday.

Initial reports suggested the smell could have been caused by a suspected gas leak or a stink bomb.

Police have ruled out both explanations but have yet to identify the substance. The force said a 16-year-old had been arrested and released from custody.

He will now be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.

Emergency services attended and Scottish Gas were asked to investigate after customers complained of feeling unwell at the pub.

Several people were treated as a precaution.

CCTV footage has been passed to police as part of the investigation.