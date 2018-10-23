A man has admitted repeatedly raping and sexually abusing a young girl over a nine-year period.

James MacPhee first attacked the girl in Campbeltown, Argyll, in 1977 when she was six years old.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he finally confessed to police officers and local social workers earlier this year.

Judge Lord Burns deferred sentencing until next month for reports and MacPhee was remanded in custody.

The court had been told how the girl "ended up crying" when she was first attacked.

Traced by police

In a later incident, MacPhee slapped his hand over her mouth to stop her shouting for help.

MacPhee made a "disclosure" to a local social work department earlier this year that he had abused the girl.

The victim was traced by police and she recalled how she had been abused.

MacPhee was held by officers and later stated the attacks on the girl ended when she was 15.

He claimed he had not wanted to "hurt" her.

Prosecutor Shanti Maguire said the victim had been badly affected by what happened.