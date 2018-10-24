Bin collections have been hit across Glasgow after about 600 cleansing staff walked out in support of striking care workers.

Staff have stayed away from the city's four refuse and recycling centres on the second day of action.

Glasgow City Council said the unplanned strikes were illegal and has threatened unions with legal action.

Primary schools and nurseries have closed for a second day as the 48-hour strike continues over equal pay.

Home care services could also face disruption due to the walkout by up to 8,000 members of the GMB and Unison.

The strike is in protest at a "lack of progress" in talks on how to redress years of pay discrimination.

Glasgow City Council said the battle on equal pay had already been won and the strike was unnecessary.

Unofficial action by cleansing staff began on Tuesday and was extending into a second day.

GMB Scotland organiser Rhea Wolfson, said: "Many members, including parking attendants and refuse and cleansing workers, as a matter of individual conscience, are choosing to support the striking women of Glasgow by refusing to cross picket lines and demonstrations."

The council said tens of thousands of homes would see delays to schedule bin collections as a result.

The refuse and recycling centres affected are at Dawsholm, Shieldhall, Polmadie and Queenslie.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hundreds of strikers marched to Glasgow City Chambers

Social media posts showed GMB pickets outside the centres on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police attended the Shieldhall centre following complaints by the council that vehicles were hit with placards.

Police Scotland attended and gave advice to workers on the pickets but no further action was taken.

The council, now led by the SNP, announced in January it would negotiate a settlement over the equal pay issue, which had been the subject of years of tribunal and court hearings.

Council services affected by the strike

All mainstream primary schools, nurseries and additional support schools closed

Secondary schools will remain open but services such as school meals will be affected

Home care services - help with washing, getting dressed, meal preparation - face significant disruption

Museums, leisure services and libraries will open but cafes and cleaning services could be disrupted

But on Tuesday thousands of council staff walked out, in what was claimed to be the biggest ever UK strike over equal pay.

Hundreds of strikers joined a march and rally in George Square, claiming that 10 months of negotiation had stalled.

Anna Murray, a cleaning supervisor at the Mitchell Library said: "We've waited 10 years for equal pay and the council doesn't seem to be doing anything to pay it so we've gone out on strike in support of getting our equal pay paid.

"We hope that the council speed things up and gets equal pay for the people that are waiting for it."

Legal victory

The dispute has its roots in a flawed job evaluation scheme drawn up by the council, then under Labour control, in 2006.

Last year the Court of Session ruled it was unfair to workers in roles such as cleaning or catering, which are predominantly filled by women.

Glasgow City Council has said it had a 30-strong team working full-time on details of a settlement, which it hopes to agree in the coming months.

Council leader Susan Aitken said: "They won their case the day that the SNP was elected to lead Glasgow City Council and we have been working ever since then to deliver them justice.

"We are extremely close to it and I am confident that they will get the settlement that they are entitled to and we will start paying out in the next financial year."