Man, 27, arrested in Bellshill murder inquiry
- 25 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 27 year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of another man in Lanarkshire.
Ross Gow, 25, was discovered on Bellvue Crescent, Bellshill, at about 04:40 on Wednesday 3 October.
Police said Mr Gow was taken to Monklands District General Hospital but died a short time later.
The man who has been charged was due to appear before Hamilton Sheriff Court later on Thursday. A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.