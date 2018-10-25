Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ross Gow died from his injuries in Monklands District General Hospital

A 27 year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of another man in Lanarkshire.

Ross Gow, 25, was discovered on Bellvue Crescent, Bellshill, at about 04:40 on Wednesday 3 October.

Police said Mr Gow was taken to Monklands District General Hospital but died a short time later.

The man who has been charged was due to appear before Hamilton Sheriff Court later on Thursday. A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.