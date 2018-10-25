Image copyright Google Image caption The man was struck on Netherton Street, near Netherton Road

A 66-year-old man walking his dogs in Wishaw was hit by an HGV which failed to stop.

The man was walking his two dogs on Netherton Street, near Netherton Road, at about 08:15 on Wednesday when he was struck by the white vehicle.

Members of the public stopped to help the man, who was taken to Wishaw General Hospital with head and shoulder injuries. He was later released.

Police said it was possible the HGV driver was unaware of the accident.

PC Simon Reilly, of Police Scotland, said: "Officers are currently examining CCTV and making inquiries locally in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened.

"It is very possible that the driver of the HGV has not realised that he struck the man and I would appeal to them to come forward.

"I would also ask anyone who was in the area yesterday morning and may have witnessed the incident to please get in touch.

"I would particularly appeal to any motorists who were in the vicinity to check their dashcams in case they have captured any footage which could be of significance to the investigation."